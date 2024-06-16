Theta Fuel (TFUEL) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $14.09 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $540.41 million and $14.09 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0821 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00045158 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00008556 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00014333 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00010847 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000843 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,583,309,583 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

