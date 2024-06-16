Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 871 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $346.84. 2,588,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,346,942. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

