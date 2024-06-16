Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Short Interest Down 26.6% in May

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the May 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Total Energy Services Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TOTZF traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.89. 101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,443. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average is $6.83. Total Energy Services has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $7.92.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

About Total Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Total Energy Services Inc operates as an energy services company primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment operates a fleet of various drilling rigs supported by an extensive fleet of owned top drives, walking systems, pumps, and other ancillary equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.