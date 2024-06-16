Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Short Interest Down 26.6% in May

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the May 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Total Energy Services Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TOTZF traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.89. 101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,443. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average is $6.83. Total Energy Services has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $7.92.
About Total Energy Services
