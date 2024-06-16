Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Holdings Lowered by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 807,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,195 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.36% of Trane Technologies worth $197,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,086,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 36.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,639,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,581,000 after buying an additional 436,997 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,176,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,870,000 after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,295,000 after acquiring an additional 21,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 322,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,778,000 after acquiring an additional 34,243 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TT traded down $3.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $329.64. 875,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,255. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $181.46 and a 52-week high of $338.09. The company has a market capitalization of $74.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Insider Activity

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TT. TD Cowen upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.79.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

