Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Receives $309.79 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $309.79.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TT shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $354.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $329.64 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $181.46 and a twelve month high of $338.09. The firm has a market cap of $74.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $317.18 and a 200 day moving average of $282.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trane Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,887,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,670,032,000 after purchasing an additional 174,251 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,393,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,221,599,000 after buying an additional 80,536 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,743,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,343,000 after buying an additional 632,598 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,050,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,952,000 after buying an additional 103,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,797,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,617,000 after buying an additional 17,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

