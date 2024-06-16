Transcendent Capital Group LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 2,182.4% during the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ILTB stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.91. 29,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,218. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $53.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.44.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

