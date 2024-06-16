Transcendent Capital Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,000. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 442,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,543,000 after acquiring an additional 76,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,686,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.25. 2,194,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,289,760. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.50. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $64.14.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.