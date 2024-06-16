Transcendent Capital Group LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWN stock traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.78. 595,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,129. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.22 and its 200-day moving average is $152.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.97 and a 52 week high of $159.85.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.