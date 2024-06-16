Transcendent Capital Group LLC Invests $3.28 Million in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,000. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises about 2.2% of Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OEF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3,818.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,919,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,600,000 after buying an additional 3,819,575 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 78,201.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,007,000 after purchasing an additional 648,291 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,964,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,603,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 226.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 334,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,059,000 after purchasing an additional 231,958 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $262.92. 118,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,654. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $193.00 and a fifty-two week high of $262.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.26 and its 200-day moving average is $237.92.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

