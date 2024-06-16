Transcendent Capital Group LLC Invests $32,000 in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,180.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 745.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.06.

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.00. 12,740,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,763,680. The company has a market capitalization of $61.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,686.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,158 shares of company stock worth $5,099,893 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.