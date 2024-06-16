Transcendent Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,644,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,332,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,564 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,132,000 after purchasing an additional 67,304 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,945.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,115,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.73. 164,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,947. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.40. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $132.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.