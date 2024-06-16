Transcendent Capital Group LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,579,000. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,258,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 241,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 31,824 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,478,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 431,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 162,197 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

PDBC traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,124,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479,592. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.75. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $15.35.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.