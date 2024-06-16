Transcendent Capital Group LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,579,000. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,258,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 241,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 31,824 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,478,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 431,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 162,197 shares during the period.
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
PDBC traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,124,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479,592. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.75. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $15.35.
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile
The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.