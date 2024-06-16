Transcendent Capital Group LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPTI. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,347,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,860,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 519.8% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 334,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after buying an additional 280,819 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 1,173.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPTI stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.16. 697,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,061. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day moving average is $28.07.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

