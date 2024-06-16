Transcendent Capital Group LLC Takes $128,000 Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 106.3% during the third quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.79. 3,159,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,336,125. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $80.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.24.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.