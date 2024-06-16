Transcendent Capital Group LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 32,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 395,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,600,000 after buying an additional 36,798 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,339,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,970,000 after acquiring an additional 145,395 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 22,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 15,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 320,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,336,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,073,140. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.18. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $54.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

