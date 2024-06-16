TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $5,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,798,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 24.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in TransUnion by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on TRU shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America raised shares of TransUnion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on TransUnion from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on TransUnion from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

TransUnion Stock Performance

TRU traded down $2.03 on Friday, hitting $71.79. 1,127,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,922. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.57. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $42.09 and a twelve month high of $82.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of -50.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.62.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 14.26% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.62 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.37%.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $127,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $127,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $144,307.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,105,548.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.