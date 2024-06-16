TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Short Interest Update

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the May 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

TravelSky Technology Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TSYHY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188. TravelSky Technology has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $19.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.18.

TravelSky Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.1787 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from TravelSky Technology’s previous dividend of $0.06.

About TravelSky Technology

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industries in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

