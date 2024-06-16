Tucker Asset Management LLC Acquires 135 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 126,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,377,000 after buying an additional 17,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total value of $219,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,630,646.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total value of $219,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,630,646.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.24, for a total value of $205,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,496,312.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,069 shares of company stock worth $9,121,045. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 1.0 %

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $258.24. 637,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.28, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.72. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $209.39 and a fifty-two week high of $262.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.43.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Argus increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

