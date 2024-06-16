Tucker Asset Management LLC Increases Position in GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT)

Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report) by 1,499.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GigaCloud Technology were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GCT. Quarry LP acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,803,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $927,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 84,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 18,049 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $528,000. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $1,769,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,464,741.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GigaCloud Technology news, COO Xinyan Hao sold 1,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $35,207.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,148,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,178,792.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $1,769,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,464,741.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,628,457 shares of company stock worth $55,064,956. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Price Performance

Shares of GCT traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.17. 1,384,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,314,765. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.87. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $45.18.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $251.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.00 million. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 41.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on GCT shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

GigaCloud Technology Profile

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

