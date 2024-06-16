Tucker Asset Management LLC Invests $126,000 in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,163 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPOK. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Spok by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,561 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spok in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,850,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Spok during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spok during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Spok by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. 50.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPOK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.33. The company had a trading volume of 101,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,256. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.77. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.18 million, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.33.

Spok ( NASDAQ:SPOK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.91 million for the quarter. Spok had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 10.23%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Spok’s payout ratio is currently 150.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Spok from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

In related news, Director Barbara Peterson Byrne sold 5,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $90,396.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,580.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

