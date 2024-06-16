Tucker Asset Management LLC Sells 2,344 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Tucker Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,647,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,708,000 after acquiring an additional 682,697 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,304,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,129 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,269,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,185 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,034,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,157,000 after purchasing an additional 176,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,466,000 after purchasing an additional 90,739 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FIXD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.58. 387,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,519. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.46. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $44.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

