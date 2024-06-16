TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:THDDY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:THDDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
TV Asahi Price Performance
TV Asahi stock remained flat at $12.74 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.68. TV Asahi has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $14.97.
TV Asahi Company Profile
