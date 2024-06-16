TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:THDDY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:THDDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

TV Asahi Price Performance

TV Asahi stock remained flat at $12.74 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.68. TV Asahi has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $14.97.

Get TV Asahi alerts:

TV Asahi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in television (TV) broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Internet Business, Shopping Business, and Other Businesses segments. It engages in the video distribution with advertisements using the internet, production of video distribution content, and licensing of rights; mail-order sales on TV shopping programs and EC sites; and other businesses, including music publishing, event, equipment sales and leasing, and investment in film business.

Receive News & Ratings for TV Asahi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TV Asahi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.