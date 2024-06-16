UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNPLF) Short Interest Down 32.4% in May

UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNPLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,269,600 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the May 15th total of 1,878,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12,696.0 days.

UnipolSai Assicurazioni Stock Performance

Shares of UnipolSai Assicurazioni stock remained flat at C$2.95 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.00. UnipolSai Assicurazioni has a 12-month low of C$2.95 and a 12-month high of C$2.95.

Get UnipolSai Assicurazioni alerts:

UnipolSai Assicurazioni Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. operates as an insurance company in Italy. The company operates through Non-Life Insurance Business, Life Insurance Business, and Holding and Other Businesses segments. It provides non-life insurance products, including motor vehicle third-party liabilities (TPL); land, sea, lake, and river; land vehicle hulls; accident and health; fire and other damage to property; general TPL; and other products.

Receive News & Ratings for UnipolSai Assicurazioni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnipolSai Assicurazioni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.