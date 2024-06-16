UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNPLF) Short Interest Down 32.4% in May

UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNPLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,269,600 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the May 15th total of 1,878,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12,696.0 days.
UnipolSai Assicurazioni Stock Performance
Shares of UnipolSai Assicurazioni stock remained flat at C$2.95 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.00. UnipolSai Assicurazioni has a 12-month low of C$2.95 and a 12-month high of C$2.95.
UnipolSai Assicurazioni Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than UnipolSai Assicurazioni
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for UnipolSai Assicurazioni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnipolSai Assicurazioni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.