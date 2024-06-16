United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.60.

UNFI stock opened at $13.21 on Thursday. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.61.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. United Natural Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $49,656.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,865 shares in the company, valued at $373,017.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in United Natural Foods by 2,136.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 657,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 627,930 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in United Natural Foods by 47.4% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,186,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 381,396 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United Natural Foods by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,587,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,175,000 after purchasing an additional 321,020 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth about $2,317,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in United Natural Foods by 10.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,040,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,847,000 after purchasing an additional 199,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

