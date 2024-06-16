United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Tucker Asset Management LLC

Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. HSBC raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.95.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.65. 3,800,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,265,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.90 and a 1 year high of $192.98. The company has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.86.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

