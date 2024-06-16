University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. Purchases 368 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 657.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.0% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 53,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $38,406,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 18,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 75,110 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,461,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.49. 70,122,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,600,812. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.77 and its 200-day moving average is $184.04. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $220.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 346,270 shares of company stock worth $60,880,196 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Maxim Group began coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.47.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

