UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Market Cap Reaches $5.45 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 16th. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be bought for $5.88 or 0.00008833 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 1% higher against the dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $5.45 billion and $1.01 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.84 or 0.00118381 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,201,992 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 926,203,491.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 5.87064853 USD and is up 2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $1,089,319.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.