UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 108.33% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

UroGen Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ URGN opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.03. The firm has a market cap of $450.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.08. UroGen Pharma has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $24.13.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.73 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that UroGen Pharma will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $168,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,089.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URGN. RTW Investments LP grew its position in UroGen Pharma by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,726,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,902,000 after acquiring an additional 869,344 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,787,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $7,129,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 3.1% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 380,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after buying an additional 11,495 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $4,008,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

