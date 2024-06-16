Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.50 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Verastem from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Verastem from $32.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verastem presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.69.

NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market cap of $87.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92. Verastem has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verastem will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Verastem by 114,375.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Verastem by 27.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Verastem during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verastem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

