Vima LLC Acquires Shares of 40,384 Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Vima LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000. Marathon Digital comprises approximately 2.1% of Vima LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 752.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Insider Activity at Marathon Digital

In related news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $209,448.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,943. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Digital Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ MARA traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.47. The company had a trading volume of 36,095,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,547,724. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average is $20.39. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 5.46. The company has a current ratio of 23.07, a quick ratio of 23.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $34.09.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.89 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 106.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on MARA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.