Vima LLC Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,386 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000. NIKE makes up approximately 1.3% of Vima LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in NIKE by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 408.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.39. The stock had a trading volume of 7,426,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,421,531. The company has a market cap of $140.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.52. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.59.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

