Vima LLC Makes New Investment in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 52,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,970,000 after buying an additional 78,807 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 72,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.64.

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $399,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SJM traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $111.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,910. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $106.32 and a 52-week high of $154.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.93 and a 200-day moving average of $120.73.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.34. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.55%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

