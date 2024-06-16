Vima LLC Purchases New Holdings in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEP. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 1,623.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 334,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 315,070 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4,461,650.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 178,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 178,466 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $2,675,000. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 150,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 18,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,302,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of IEP stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.18. 504,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,701. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 0.80.

Icahn Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.34). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Research analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is -347.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.

