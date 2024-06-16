Vima LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SPHD stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.21. The company had a trading volume of 237,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,143. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.02. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $37.19 and a one year high of $45.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64.
About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
