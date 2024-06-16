Vima LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPHD stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.21. The company had a trading volume of 237,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,143. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.02. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $37.19 and a one year high of $45.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.