VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

VolitionRx Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:VNRX opened at $0.71 on Thursday. VolitionRx has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84. The firm has a market cap of $58.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.16.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VolitionRx will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VolitionRx stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of VolitionRx at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

