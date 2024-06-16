VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Price Target Raised to $100.00

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Benchmark from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.30% from the stock’s previous close.

VSEC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of VSE from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on VSE from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VSE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

VSE Price Performance

VSE stock opened at $82.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. VSE has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $87.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.59.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. VSE had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $241.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.42 million. On average, research analysts expect that VSE will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSEC. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VSE during the fourth quarter worth about $1,560,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VSE by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 126,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VSE by 25.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 19,955 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of VSE by 48.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

Further Reading

