Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) CFO Sells $1,657,943.76 in Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 99,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $1,657,943.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873,729.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steven Clive Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 6th, Steven Clive Miller sold 15,709 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $267,681.36.

Warby Parker Stock Performance

Warby Parker stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.64. Warby Parker Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.49 and a beta of 1.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warby Parker

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Warby Parker by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,277,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,098,000 after purchasing an additional 43,601 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Warby Parker by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,677,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,095,000 after purchasing an additional 219,120 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Warby Parker by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,430,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,669,000 after purchasing an additional 378,781 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Warby Parker by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Warby Parker by 781.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 1,590,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

