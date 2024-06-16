Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,210,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 991,229 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.47% of Waste Connections worth $180,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Waste Connections from $196.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.94.

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.61. The stock had a trading volume of 569,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,989. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.12 and a 1 year high of $173.02. The company has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 9.70%. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

In other Waste Connections news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,249. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $752,385. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

