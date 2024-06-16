Wedbush Lowers Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $65.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.19 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.81 EPS.

ASO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.27.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASO opened at $51.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $75.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.18.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.73%.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

