Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK)

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

RBRK has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rubrik presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.57.

Shares of RBRK stock opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. Rubrik has a 1 year low of $29.24 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

