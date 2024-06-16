Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Price Target to $27.00

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Oscar Health from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Oscar Health to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE OSCR opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.50 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.69. Oscar Health has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $23.44.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.34. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oscar Health will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oscar Health news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 25,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $497,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Oscar Health news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 24,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $467,351.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 643,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,523,405.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 25,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $497,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,772.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,006 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSCR. Formation8 GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth about $47,480,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,160 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,127,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,743 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth about $18,781,000. Finally, Ancient Art L.P. lifted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 2,793,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

