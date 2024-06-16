Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $41.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Roblox from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.14.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $35.10 on Thursday. Roblox has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $47.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average of $39.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The company had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $5,853,309.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,996,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $31,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 374,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,112,155. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $5,853,309.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 459,887 shares of company stock worth $16,410,887. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC raised its position in Roblox by 202.5% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 195,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 130,818 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 13.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,769,000 after buying an additional 4,927,848 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 29.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,593,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,414,000 after buying an additional 10,025,779 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the third quarter worth approximately $6,415,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 3,188.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 84,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 82,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

