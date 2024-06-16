Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 689,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,093 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.54% of Westlake worth $96,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Westlake by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.85.

Insider Activity at Westlake

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $753,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,356 shares in the company, valued at $6,141,779.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Westlake Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of WLK stock traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.83. 303,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,599. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 75.29, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26. Westlake Co. has a 1 year low of $107.34 and a 1 year high of $162.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.37 and a 200 day moving average of $145.33.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. Westlake had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Westlake’s payout ratio is 100.50%.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

Featured Articles

