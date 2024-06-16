Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Raised to $450.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Wingstop from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Wingstop from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $336.53.

Wingstop Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WING opened at $398.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 141.92, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.70. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.97.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Wingstop had a net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total transaction of $255,252.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,873.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Wingstop news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total value of $1,676,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,588. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total transaction of $255,252.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,873.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,191 shares of company stock worth $2,443,547 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

