Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for AMN Healthcare Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.14. The consensus estimate for AMN Healthcare Services’ current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $820.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.54 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The business’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMN. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $55.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $112.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,884,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,541 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at $70,617,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,396,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,578,000 after buying an additional 828,390 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 107.8% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 764,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,820,000 after buying an additional 396,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at $19,864,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

