ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,428,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,733 shares in the last quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 10,014,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,986 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,260,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,655,000 after buying an additional 3,353,753 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,038,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,327,000 after buying an additional 199,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2,862.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,435,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,715,000 after buying an additional 7,184,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $22.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $28.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.52.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 21.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.96%.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

