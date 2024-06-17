100,016 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP) Purchased by Walden Wealth Partners LLC

Walden Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF makes up about 1.5% of Walden Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Walden Wealth Partners LLC owned 1.52% of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEHP. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,190,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,595,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. Meredith Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,175,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $26.16. 192,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,492. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.88. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $26.19.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

