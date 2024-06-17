12,880 Shares in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Purchased by Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc.

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,000. American Tower makes up 2.1% of Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its stake in American Tower by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $4.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $192.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,779,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,748. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.01. The firm has a market cap of $89.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMT. Mizuho began coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMT

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.