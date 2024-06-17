15,052 Shares in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI) Bought by Walden Wealth Partners LLC

Walden Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000. Walden Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.21% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 276.3% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 20,490 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 425,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,619,000 after acquiring an additional 34,443 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 416,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,336,000 after acquiring an additional 70,542 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:DFSI traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $33.33. 38,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,776. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.56. The firm has a market cap of $419.96 million, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $34.47.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.