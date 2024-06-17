168,444 Shares in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Acquired by Skyline Advisors Inc.

Skyline Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 168,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,584,000. JPMorgan Municipal ETF makes up 4.1% of Skyline Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JMUB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at $447,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 130.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 118,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,204,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,265,000 after acquiring an additional 268,405 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JMUB stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.54. 124,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1497 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

